Govardhan Puja 2020: Avoid these things to bring good luck and fortune
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
As described in the Bhagavata Purana, Govardhan Puja is chiefly identified with Lord Krishna lifting the 'Govardhan Hill' on his finger to protect those who sought his refuge from Indra's torrential rage.
