Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Govardhan Puja 2020: Avoid these things to bring good luck and fortune

Zee News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
As described in the Bhagavata Purana, Govardhan Puja is chiefly identified with Lord Krishna lifting the 'Govardhan Hill' on his finger to protect those who sought his refuge from Indra's torrential rage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like