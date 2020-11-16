Motorcyclist's 'ignorant' Bunnings park sparks social media debate
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A motorcyclist has been criticised for parking on a yellow hatched area in a Bunnings car park — but not everyone is convinced the rider was in the wrong.In a post shared in the Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame Facebook...
A motorcyclist has been criticised for parking on a yellow hatched area in a Bunnings car park — but not everyone is convinced the rider was in the wrong.In a post shared in the Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame Facebook...
|
|
You Might Like