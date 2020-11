You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bigg Boss 14 Day 38 Highlights: Housemates Face Judgment In Farah Khan’s Adalat



After an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 housemates endured a grilling session in Farah Khan's adalat. Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who finally came.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 08:15 Published 1 week ago Daily Punch - Salman Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming thriller Pathan for a cameo



Salman Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming thriller Pathan for a cameo. In other news, Abhishek Bachchan says dad Amitabh never financed films for him: ‘On the contrary, I have produced Paa for.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:24 Published 2 weeks ago Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 7: Salman Khan Asks 10 Contestants To Pack Up And Leave



Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar was everything fans expected it to be! We got to see a little masti, host Salman Khan’s swag and a lot of ‘Vaar’ on freshers. While the entire house was.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 07:25 Published on October 12, 2020