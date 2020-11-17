Global  
 

Pete Evans: From beloved TV chef to being dumped for I'm a Celebrity

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Pete Evans: From beloved TV chef to being dumped for I'm a CelebrityCelebrity chef Pete Evans has completed the journey from beloved TV personality to full time conspiracist.The former My Kitchen Rules judge was dumped from Channel 10's upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here on...
Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Idiot': Melbourne doctor roasts Pete Evans over new virus comments

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Idiot': Melbourne doctor roasts Pete Evans over new virus comments A Melbourne doctor has lashed out at celebrity chef and coronavirus conspiracy theorist Pete Evans over his latest spat of comments about Covid-19.Dr Vyom...
New Zealand Herald