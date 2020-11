'I'm Happy To Eat The Cakes': Matt Lucas Joins The 'Bake Off' Tent Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The newest host of the Great British Baking Show says he'd never even seen it before he was asked to try out. But then he binged a few episodes and thought to himself, "this show's brilliant!" 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like