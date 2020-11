Marvel picks Edmonton comic book illustrator for Indigenous issue Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

On Nov. 18, Marvel is releasing a new comic series called Indigenous Voices Volume 1 that will feature Indigenous superheroes, drawn by Indigenous illustrators, including Edmonton's Kyle Charles. πŸ‘“ View full article

