Prince William backs inquiry into BBC journalist's Diana interview over 'dirty tactics'
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Prince William has publicly announced his support for a probe into journalist Martin Bashir's infamous interview with his mother Diana. The Duke of Cambridge called the investigation "a step in the right direction" and hopes it...
