You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prince of Wales' year in review



The Prince of Wales marks his 72nd birthday on November 14. Here is a lookback at his year in review. It proved to be a busy year for Charles, as hissecond son departed from royal duties, and the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 04:42 Published 6 days ago Veterans remain on front line battling COVID-19 at Southern Hills Hospital



Veterans Day is all about honoring our military veterans for their service and as the battle against COVID-19 rages on they are continuing to serve on a new front line. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:36 Published 1 week ago Veterans Who Died From COVID-19 At New Jersey Veterans Affairs Homes Honored In Special Ceremony



This Veterans Day, we remember the roughly 200 veterans who died this year from the coronavirus at two Veterans Affairs homes in New Jersey. They sacrificed so much for our country, yet their loved.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:17 Published 1 week ago