Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Hemsworth stuns fans with 'shredded' workout photo

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Chris Hemsworth stuns fans with 'shredded' workout photoAvengers star Chris Hemsworth has stunned fans with his insanely shredded biceps in his latest Instagram snap.Hemsworth posted a photo of his latest workout – pushing an enormous "donut" – as he gets back into superhero shape.Thor:...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Hemsworth didn't want his PT on The Bachelor [Video]

Chris Hemsworth didn't want his PT on The Bachelor

Chris Hemsworth threatened to fire his personal trainer, childhood friend Luke Zocchi, if he took part in 'The Bachelor'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:39Published
Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth to star in 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa' [Video]

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth to star in 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa'

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth have signed up to star in the 'Mad Max' spin-off 'Furiosa.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Luke Hemsworth would love to be the next Wolverine [Video]

Luke Hemsworth would love to be the next Wolverine

The actor wants to follow in the footsteps of his brother Chris Hemsworth.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published