Chris Hemsworth stuns fans with 'shredded' workout photo
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Avengers star Chris Hemsworth has stunned fans with his insanely shredded biceps in his latest Instagram snap.Hemsworth posted a photo of his latest workout – pushing an enormous "donut" – as he gets back into superhero shape.Thor:...
Avengers star Chris Hemsworth has stunned fans with his insanely shredded biceps in his latest Instagram snap.Hemsworth posted a photo of his latest workout – pushing an enormous "donut" – as he gets back into superhero shape.Thor:...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources