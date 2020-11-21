Global  
 

Princess Eugenie moves into Prince Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Princess Eugenie moves into Prince Harry and Meghan's Frogmore CottagePrince Harry and Duchess Meghan have moved their belongings out of their UK home so Princess Eugenie can move in.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's personal items were reportedly collected from Frogmore Cottage, Windsor by removal...
News video: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moving out of UK home for Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moving out of UK home for Princess Eugenie 00:43

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are moving out of their UK home so Princess Eugenie can move in.

