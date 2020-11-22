It's Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo's birthday! Know about the stars here
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
These Hollywood biggies, globally popular for playing Marvel’s superheroes 'Black Widow' (Johansson) and the 'Hulk' (Ruffalo), have had a successful career with many critically-acclaimed movies to boast about.
