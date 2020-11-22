Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry and Meghan demand Netflix end The Crown before it gets to their drama

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Harry and Meghan demand Netflix end The Crown before it gets to their dramaWhen Harry and Meghan signed their huge Netflix deal, they left a lot of royal fans shocked that they'd agreed to work with the streaming platform behind the royal drama The Crown.Royal biographer Angela Levin claims Harry told...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moving out of UK home for Princess Eugenie [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moving out of UK home for Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are moving out of their UK home so Princess Eugenie can move in.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published
People Are Comparing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle After “The Crown” Season 4 [Video]

People Are Comparing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle After “The Crown” Season 4

Season 4 of the Netflix royal drama focuses on the late princess and her relationship with Prince Charles.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:53Published
Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals [Video]

Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals

Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series ‘The Crown’, and she isnt’ sure she would want to run into the royals. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:03Published