Bruce, the last ‘Jaws’ shark, docks at the Academy Museum Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Bruce, the fiberglass shark made from the “Jaws” mold, is ready for his close-up. The 1,208 pound, 25-foot-long, 45-year-old shark, famous for being difficult to work with on the set of Steven Spielberg’s classic thriller, on Friday was hoisted up in the air above the main escalator of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles where he will greet guests for the foreseeable future. And this time, he cooperated.



It is the culmination of years of planning, including a seven-month restoration by special effects and makeup artist Greg Nicotero. The shark is expected to be a major draw for the museum, which plans to open its doors to the public on April 30, 2021.



Super fans know that the “Jaws” crew started calling the shark Bruce after Spielberg’s lawyer Bruce Ramer. They’ll also know that the Bruce that will greet guests in the museum wasn’t technically in “Jaws.” He's a replica and it’s the last of his kind. The three mechanical Great Whites designed by art director Joe Alves were destroyed when production wrapped. But once the film proved to be a box office phenomenon, a fourth shark was made from the original mold. For 15 years he hung at Universal Studios Hollywood as a photo opportunity for visitors until he wound up at the Sun Valley junkyard he would call home for the next 25. Nathan Adlan, who inherited his father’s junkyard business, donated him to the museum in 2016.



But Bruce wasn’t quite camera ready. A quarter century in the California sun, plus all the years of being re-painted at Universal had taken its toll on the poor creature, who badly needed care and attention. Nicotero, who has worked on “Day of the Dead” and “The Walking Dead,” said he got into the business because of “Jaws” and volunteered for the task of bringing him back to life.



“One of the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bruce, the last 'Jaws' shark, docks at the Academy Museum Bruce, the fiberglass shark made from the "Jaws" mold, is ready for his close-up

Newsday 3 hours ago



25-foot 'Jaws' shark dives into upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as opening day swims nearer The upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has a killer new installation: the last surviving shark model from Steven Spielberg's "Jaws."

USATODAY.com 3 hours ago



Star attraction unveiled for new Motion Pictures museum in Los Angeles Bruce, the fibreglass shark made from the Jaws mould, will be the less-than-welcoming face to the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Belfast Telegraph 3 hours ago





