Covid 19 coronavirus: Royal family member Princess Michael of Kent has virus
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Princess Michael of Kent is recovering from Covid-19.The 75-year-old, who is married to the Queen's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent, has been sick for the past month, People magazine reports. Read More Heartwarming detail...
Princess Michael of Kent is recovering from Covid-19.The 75-year-old, who is married to the Queen's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent, has been sick for the past month, People magazine reports. Read More Heartwarming detail...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources