Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Royal family member Princess Michael of Kent has virus

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Royal family member Princess Michael of Kent has virusPrincess Michael of Kent is recovering from Covid-19.The 75-year-old, who is married to the Queen's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent, has been sick for the past month, People magazine reports. Read More Heartwarming detail...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: The Royal Family Is Not Happy About ‘The Crown’

The Royal Family Is Not Happy About ‘The Crown’ 00:57

 The royal family is not happy about the storylines in this newest version of the Crown. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

South England borough has highest COVID infection rate in England [Video]

South England borough has highest COVID infection rate in England

The Borough of Swale in Kent now has the highest COVID rate in England. Swale has the highest coronavirus infection rate in England at 631.7 cases per 100,000 people for the week to 18 November.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Negative test result doesn't mean Covid free [Video]

Negative test result doesn't mean Covid free

Doctors are warning people before they go visit family this Thanksgiving a negative covid test does not mean you are not infected.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:46Published
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge mourning dog's death [Video]

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge mourning dog's death

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are mourning the death of their beloved dog Lupo.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published