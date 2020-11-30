Global  
 

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson responds to Kiwi boy's message about domestic violence

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson responds to Kiwi boy's message about domestic violenceDwayne "The Rock" Johnson has responded to the Kiwi-Samoan boy who last week sent him a powerful message about spreading the word about violence against women.Angelou Brown, who's only 5 years old, sent the Hollywood actor a message...
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Tyrese Gibson Says Feud with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Has Been Resolved: We've 'Peaced Up'

Tyrese Gibson Says Feud with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Has Been Resolved: We've 'Peaced Up' 01:28

 "We talked for like four hours," Tyrese Gibson claims

