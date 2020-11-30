Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson responds to Kiwi boy's message about domestic violence
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has responded to the Kiwi-Samoan boy who last week sent him a powerful message about spreading the word about violence against women.Angelou Brown, who's only 5 years old, sent the Hollywood actor a message...
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has responded to the Kiwi-Samoan boy who last week sent him a powerful message about spreading the word about violence against women.Angelou Brown, who's only 5 years old, sent the Hollywood actor a message...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources