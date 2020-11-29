How a Canadian actress is helping kids connect with Filipino culture on U.S. TV
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
An educational show on the U.S. children's network Nickleodeon that aims to pull back the curtain on Filipino culture has hired a Canadian actress to help it do just that. Carolyn Fe, whose family immigrated to Canada when she was eight, appears as beloved grandma Lola on Blue’s Clues & You.
An educational show on the U.S. children's network Nickleodeon that aims to pull back the curtain on Filipino culture has hired a Canadian actress to help it do just that. Carolyn Fe, whose family immigrated to Canada when she was eight, appears as beloved grandma Lola on Blue’s Clues & You.
|
|
You Might Like