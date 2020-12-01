Meghan Markle beats Melania Trump to Tatler magazine cover

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House



FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:32 Published 13 hours ago Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations



Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago Chrissy Teigen 'sorry' after blasting critic of Duchess Meghan's miscarriage reveal



Chrissy Teigen has apologised to her Twitter followers for attacking a British reporter after he criticised Meghan Markle's decision to share her miscarriage news. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 5 days ago