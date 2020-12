You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mads Mikkelsen Officially Replaces Johnny Depp In 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise



Warner Brothers has announced that Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise. Mikkelsen will take over the role of villainous dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26 Published 1 week ago 'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming



The Coronavirus is surging throughout the US. In response, Warner Brothers is pushing "Wonder Woman 1984" to streaming. The film will begin streaming on HBO Max for a month starting December 25. That's.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago Behind Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News



The London crew of Warner Bros.’ untitled third 'Fantastic Beasts' film were notified by the studio of a move that came as a surprise: Johnny Depp had been pulled from the shooting schedule. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:20 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Warner Bros. to release all 2021 films on HBO Max, theaters NEW YORK (AP) — In the most seismic shift by a Hollywood studio yet during the pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday announced that all of its 2021 film...

SeattlePI.com 3 hours ago