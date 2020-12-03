Home remedies to fight hair thinning

Thursday, 3 December 2020 () It's quite painful to watch your hair thin out. Brushing and running your hands through your hair are the things you start dreading. It also gives you added stress and makes you overthink why is your hair health deteriorating. But don't worry. There are things you can do to stop hair thinning and reverse hair fall. There are so many home remedies that can come to your rescue and fix your hair in wonderful ways. Natural ingredients have several benefits and some of them work like magic for your hair health. Here are some home remedies that specifically fixes hair thinning.
Hairstylist and creator Susy Oludele has been known to bless the scalps of celebs like Solange, Zoë Kravitz, and Chris Rock with her intricate braid designs. In this first episode of Next Level Looks,..