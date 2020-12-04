Prince Harry has been mistaken for a Christmas tree salesman
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Prince Harry has reportedly been mistaken for a Christmas tree salesman by an excited little boy who approached him while he was out shopping with his wife Meghan Markle.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were out looking for a tree...
Prince Harry has reportedly been mistaken for a Christmas tree salesman by an excited little boy who approached him while he was out shopping with his wife Meghan Markle.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were out looking for a tree...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources