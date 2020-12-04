Global  
 

Prince Harry has been mistaken for a Christmas tree salesman

New Zealand Herald Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Prince Harry has been mistaken for a Christmas tree salesmanPrince Harry has reportedly been mistaken for a Christmas tree salesman by an excited little boy who approached him while he was out shopping with his wife Meghan Markle.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were out looking for a tree...
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Prince Harry Was Mistaken for a Christmas Tree Salesman and We Love That for Him

Prince Harry Was Mistaken for a Christmas Tree Salesman and We Love That for Him 00:40

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to a Christmas tree barn included a case of mistaken identity.

