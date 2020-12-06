Stonehenge mass trespass tunnel protest shuts attraction Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors Saturday after dozens of protesters staged a trespass against the British government's road-building plans, including a new tunnel near the World Heritage...

