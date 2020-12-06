Global  
 

Locally-inspired gift baskets arrive at Gourmet Market

Bangkok Post Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
To celebrate the upcoming festive season, Gourmet Market is presenting a variety of hampers and gift baskets under the "Blissful Hampers 2021" campaign at all branches of Gourmet Market and Home Fresh Mart until Jan 15 next year.
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Junior League of Tampa Holiday Gift Market held virtually amid pandemic

Junior League of Tampa Holiday Gift Market held virtually amid pandemic 01:30

 The holiday season is looking quite different this year, but one thing the pandemic hasn't canceled is the Junior League of Tampa's Holiday Gift Market.

