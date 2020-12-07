Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'to set up own awards' rivalling Queen's honours
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Nine months on from departing as senior working members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly launching their own "honours list" to rival the Queens'. While the couple's awards are said to reward individuals,...
Nine months on from departing as senior working members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly launching their own "honours list" to rival the Queens'. While the couple's awards are said to reward individuals,...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources