World's longest-running TV soap, Coronation Street, turns 60

Coronation Street Soap Scoop - Peter's devastating health news



Coming up on Coronation Street... Peter is rushed to hospital with liver failure. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 02:30 Published 4 days ago

Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Sarah reports Gary



Coming up on Coronation Street... Sarah tries to get Gary arrested for Rick's murder. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 02:15 Published 6 days ago