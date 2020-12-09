Global  
 

Little pygmy possum found safe after Kangaroo Island fires

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Little pygmy possum found safe after Kangaroo Island firesA species of tiny pygmy possum has been rediscovered on Kangaroo Island, South Australia for the first time since the devastating bushfire season. As the one of the world's smallest marsupials it has always been difficult to spot....
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Tiny possum species found alive after bushfires

Tiny possum species found alive after bushfires 02:16

 The world’s smallest possum had not been seen on Kangaroo Island since Australia's fires a year ago.

