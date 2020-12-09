Little pygmy possum found safe after Kangaroo Island fires
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
A species of tiny pygmy possum has been rediscovered on Kangaroo Island, South Australia for the first time since the devastating bushfire season. As the one of the world's smallest marsupials it has always been difficult to spot....
