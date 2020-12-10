China restricts US official travel to Hong Kong Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

BEIJING (AP) — China is imposing restrictions on travel to Hong Kong by some U.S. officials and others in retaliation for similar measures imposed on Chinese individuals by Washington, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.



U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and nearby Macao will temporarily no longer receive visa-free entry privileges, spokesperson Hua Chunying said.



U.S. administration officials, congressional staffers, employees of non-governmental organizations and their immediate family members will face “reciprocal sanctions,” Hua said,



She was apparently referring to U.S. sanctions that bar certain Chinese and Hong Kong officials from traveling to the U.S. or having dealings with the U.S. financial system over their roles in imposing a sweeping National Security Law passed this summer that ushered in a crackdown on free speech and opposition political activity in Hong Kong.



Hua said the move was taken “given that the U.S. side is using the Hong Kong issue to seriously interfere in China’s internal affairs and undermine China’s core interests."



Those sanctioned “have performed egregiously and are primarily responsible on the Hong Kong issue,“ she said at a daily briefing.



“China once again urges the U.S. side to immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and not go further down the wrong and dangerous path," Hua said.



China had long threatened to retaliate against the U.S. sanctions and other actions seen as hostile.



Earlier, China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Trump administration officials are “digging a hole” for the next U.S. administration’s relationship with China through actions targeting the country and its officials.



Steps such as restricting visas for the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Euronews English - Published 2 days ago China condemns new US sanctions over Hong Kong security law 02:04 China has lashed out at the United States over its new sanctions against 14 Chinese officials for their actions in Hong Kong. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. to sanction more Chinese officials: sources



Reuters sources say up to 14 people in mainland China and Hong Kong will be targeted with asset freezes and financial sanctions. The measures are in response to last month's suspension of opposition.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:15 Published 3 days ago Hong Kong architects plan post-pandemic environment



As the world struggles to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the architectural community is already transforming the way we live to avoid future outbreaks. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published 4 days ago Hong Kong court denies bail to Jimmy Lai over fraud charges



Vocal pro-democracy supporter will be in jail until April, in a move condemned as an attempt to silence critics. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:22 Published 1 week ago

