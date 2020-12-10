Nigella Lawson's hilarious response to fans who didn't get her 'microwave' joke
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The internet quickly lost its mind over the way British chef Nigella Lawson pronounced the word "microwave" this week – and now the beloved celebrity chef has served up a sassy comeback.In an episode of her new BBC cooking show...
The internet quickly lost its mind over the way British chef Nigella Lawson pronounced the word "microwave" this week – and now the beloved celebrity chef has served up a sassy comeback.In an episode of her new BBC cooking show...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources