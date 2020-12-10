Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nigella Lawson's hilarious response to fans who didn't get her 'microwave' joke

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Nigella Lawson's hilarious response to fans who didn't get her 'microwave' jokeThe internet quickly lost its mind over the way British chef Nigella Lawson pronounced the word "microwave" this week – and now the beloved celebrity chef has served up a sassy comeback.In an episode of her new BBC cooking show...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Nigella Lawson's odd pronunciation of 'microwave' drives internet wild

Nigella Lawson's odd pronunciation of 'microwave' drives internet wild 00:48

 Nigella Lawson's odd pronunciation of 'microwave' drives internet wild

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

British chef’s pronunciation of ‘microwave’ will melt your brain [Video]

British chef’s pronunciation of ‘microwave’ will melt your brain

It’s funny every once in a while to hear how people across the pond pronounce things.Usually, it sounds fancier — that is, until chef NigellaLawson stunned both American and British viewers by..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:48Published
Fans Left in Fits of Laughter Over Nigella Lawson’s Outrageous Pronunciation of Microwave [Video]

Fans Left in Fits of Laughter Over Nigella Lawson’s Outrageous Pronunciation of Microwave

Fans Left in Fits of Laughter Over Nigella Lawson’s Outrageous Pronunciation of Microwave

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Nigella Lawson Could Not Resist Reacting to Fun Response to Her 'Microwave' Pronunciation

 Having sent the internet into a frenzy with 'meek-ro-wah-vay', the 'Eat, Cook, Repeat' host assures confused fans that she was deliberately mispronounced the...
AceShowbiz

Nigella Lawson Explains Why She Pronounced 'Microwave' The Way She Did In Now Viral Video

 Nigella Lawson made headlines this week after she had pronounced the word microwave incorrectly in a video. Now, the 60-year-old Britsh chef is revealing the...
Just Jared