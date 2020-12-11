St. Martin reports fatal shark attack, 1st in recent history Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A shark killed a 38-year-old female tourist in the French Caribbean territory of St. Martin on Thursday, shocking many in the eastern Caribbean region where experts say such attacks are extremely rare.



Government spokesman Alain Rioual told The Associated Press that it was the first time in the territory's recent history that a fatal attack had been reported. The victim, a French woman who was on sabbatical in St. Martin, died after having her leg torn off in the attack about 500 feet (150 meters) from shore.



The attack happened in Orient Bay, a popular beach in the northeastern part of the island that St. Martin shares with the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten. Shortly afterward, the government announced a 48-hour ban on swimming and water sports at all beaches.



There's only been one unprovoked and non-fatal bite reported in St. Martin, and it occurred in 2005, Tyler Bowling, manager of Florida Program for Shark Research, told the AP.



Overall, there have been 34 unprovoked bites in the Caribbean region since 2000, four of which have been fatal, he said.



The most common shark species in the region where Thursday's attack occurred are Caribbean reef sharks and nurse sharks, which don't pose a risk, Mike Heithaus, shark researcher and dean of the College of Arts, Sciences & Education at Florida International University, said in a phone interview. He said tiger sharks and bull sharks occasionally appear as well.



“Most times they're not a threat, but they can be dangerous,” he said.



The majority of shark attacks in the Caribbean have occurred in the Bahamas, with two reported last year, one of them fatal. A shark attack also was reported in Cuba in 2019, according to the Florida-based International Shark Attack File.



Program... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Massive 13-Foot Shark Spotted Alarmingly Close to Florida Beach



A massive hammerhead shark was spotted near a popular Florida beach one Tuesday, sparking fear and awe among visitors.Christina Reinholt, who lives in Navarre, shared footage of the encounter on her.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:53 Published on November 3, 2020

Related news from verified sources St. Martin reports fatal shark attack, 1st in recent history A shark has killed a 38-year-old female tourist in the French Caribbean territory of St. Martin, shocking many in the eastern Caribbean region where such attacks...

Newsday 1 hour ago





