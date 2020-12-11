Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex 'most popular royal' worldwide

New Zealand Herald Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex 'most popular royal' worldwideMeghan Markle has been voted the world's most popular UK royal, according to a new survey.The Duchess of Sussex, who quit the royal family and moved to the US with her husband, Prince Harry, and the couple's son Archie, beat Kate...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Young woman who has lost three babies reveals sadness on hearing Meghan's miscarriage agony [Video]

Young woman who has lost three babies reveals sadness on hearing Meghan's miscarriage agony

A young woman who longs to be a mother but has lost three babies in the firstthree months of pregnancy told how she burst into tears when she read MeghanMarkle’s account of her own miscarriage agony...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
William and Kate rent a reindeer [Video]

William and Kate rent a reindeer

During a whistle-stop tour on the royal train, the Duke and Duchess ofCambridge visited a primary school, meeting students, teachers and a reindeercalled Chaz. The royal couple travelled to Holy..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Duchess Catherine volunteers to call lonely pensioner [Video]

Duchess Catherine volunteers to call lonely pensioner

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, made two phone calls to a lonely and isolated pensioner named Len during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, to give him someone to talk to.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle Deemed The World’s Favorite Royal — Here Are 5 Obvious Reasons Why

 The most controversial member of the Royal family also appears to be the fan-favorite: Meghan Markle. According to data sourced from across the globe and carried...
OK! Magazine