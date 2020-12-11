Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex 'most popular royal' worldwide

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Young woman who has lost three babies reveals sadness on hearing Meghan's miscarriage agony



A young woman who longs to be a mother but has lost three babies in the firstthree months of pregnancy told how she burst into tears when she read MeghanMarkle’s account of her own miscarriage agony... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 5 days ago William and Kate rent a reindeer



During a whistle-stop tour on the royal train, the Duke and Duchess ofCambridge visited a primary school, meeting students, teachers and a reindeercalled Chaz. The royal couple travelled to Holy.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 6 days ago Duchess Catherine volunteers to call lonely pensioner



Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, made two phone calls to a lonely and isolated pensioner named Len during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, to give him someone to talk to. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:48 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Meghan Markle Deemed The World’s Favorite Royal — Here Are 5 Obvious Reasons Why The most controversial member of the Royal family also appears to be the fan-favorite: Meghan Markle. According to data sourced from across the globe and carried...

OK! Magazine 2 days ago



