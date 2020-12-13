Master spy writer John le Carre dies at 89

John le Carre, the spy-turned-novelist whose elegant and intricate narratives defined the Cold War espionage thriller and brought acclaim to a genre critics had...

John le Carré, master spy writer, author of 'The Spy Who Came In From the Cold,' dies at 89 John le Carré, the master spy author of works such as "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold,' died Saturday night of pneumonia.

USATODAY.com 12 hours ago



