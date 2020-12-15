Global  
 

Go NZ: Dargaville to Palmy North finding real New Zealand

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Go NZ: Dargaville to Palmy North finding real New ZealandJohn Cleese didn't look on the bright side of life in Palmerston North; Mick Jagger got no satisfaction from Invercargill. Both missed the point about travelling around Aotearoa: you'll find real New Zealand outside the main centres.Thinking...
