Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Author John le Carré passes away at 89

IndiaTimes Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
John le Carré, author of numerous bestselling espionage novels, died on December 12, 2020 in Cornwell, England. He was 89 years old. Read more details here.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: British author John le Carré dies aged 89

British author John le Carré dies aged 89 01:42

 "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89 [Video]

Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89

John le Carre has died at the age of 89. The spy-turned-author, whose real name was David Cornwell died after a short battle with pneumonia. Le Carre's acclaimed best-sellers include Tinker Tailor..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:19Published
'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies [Video]

'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
British Espionage Writer John le Carré Dies At 89 [Video]

British Espionage Writer John le Carré Dies At 89

CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89. Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

British author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy John le Carré dies

British author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy John le Carré dies British author John le Carré, writer of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager, has died aged 89, his literary agent has said.
Sky News

MI6 boss pays tribute to 'brilliant' le Carré

MI6 boss pays tribute to 'brilliant' le Carré The head of MI6 has paid tribute to "brilliant" British author John le Carré - the writer of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Constant Gardener - who has died...
Sky News Also reported by •BBC News

British author John le Carré dies aged 89

British author John le Carré dies aged 89 By casting British spies as every bit as ruthless as their Communist foes, le Carre defined the dislocation of the Cold War that left broken humans in the wake...
Jerusalem Post