Author John le Carré passes away at 89

British author John le Carré, writer of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager, has died aged 89, his literary agent has said.

MI6 boss pays tribute to 'brilliant' le Carré The head of MI6 has paid tribute to "brilliant" British author John le Carré - the writer of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Constant Gardener - who has died...

Sky News 19 hours ago Also reported by • BBC News

