Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Lorde spent her five days in Antarctica on Scott Base

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
How Lorde spent her five days in Antarctica on Scott Base"It's not a holiday," says Lorde. The 24-year old musician was clear that her trip to Antarctica's Scott Base was for work. Something she says was especially clear from Antarctica New Zealand's 85-person research base which was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like