Celebrate the festive season by the beach

Bangkok Post Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin prepares to celebrate the festive season in grand style, offering the perfect ways to enjoy the year-end festivities right on the pristine beach of Hua Hin. On offer at the iconic resort is a vast array of exquisite dining options and a series exciting events and parties, accompanied by live festive entertainment to ensure the best experience during this...
