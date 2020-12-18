Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The most confusing long COVID symptoms observed so far

IndiaTimes Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Long COVID, or post COVID, as it is medically termed is a syndrome which can affect 1 in 5 COVID recovered patients. For many, even after overcoming the infection, signs and symptoms can linger for a long, long time, and in some cases coming forward, it could be as long as nine months.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Patients hospitalised with coronavirus should have Long Covid check six weeks after discharge

Patients hospitalised with coronavirus should have Long Covid check six weeks after discharge 01:18

 Doctors are being advised to offer patients who have been hospitalised with coronavirus a follow-up six weeks after they're discharged to check for symptoms of Long Covid.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Study finds why COVID-19 accelerates stroke risk [Video]

Study finds why COVID-19 accelerates stroke risk

A study led by University of California- Los Angeles Health Sciences (UCLA) used 3D-printed 'blood vessels' to explain how COVID-19 virus increases the risk of stroke. Researchers did a study about the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
CVS and Walgreens Begin Administering COVID Vaccines at Nursing Homes [Video]

CVS and Walgreens Begin Administering COVID Vaccines at Nursing Homes

CVS and Walgreens Begin Administering, COVID Vaccines at Nursing Homes. The companies are working together under a deal with the federal government. Walgreens has started to provide the vaccine at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published
Teen realizes she might have COVID-19 during visit to Starbucks drive-thru [Video]

Teen realizes she might have COVID-19 during visit to Starbucks drive-thru

A Starbucks customer looking to try the chain’s latest trending drink realized she was exhibiting a key COVID-19 symptom at the drive-thru.19-year-old Maryn Short kicked off her ill-fated trip with a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published