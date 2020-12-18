Global  
 

Bangkok's most prestigious riverside celebration on New Year's Eve

Bangkok Post Friday, 18 December 2020
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok responses to the desires of affluent customers who look for privacy yet luxury on New Year’s Eve and introduces a THB 1,000,000 New Year’s Eve Celebration Package which is a limited offer for only one party on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
