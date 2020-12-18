Bangkok's most prestigious riverside celebration on New Year's Eve
Friday, 18 December 2020 () Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok responses to the desires of affluent customers who look for privacy yet luxury on New Year’s Eve and introduces a THB 1,000,000 New Year’s Eve Celebration Package which is a limited offer for only one party on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Most people believe how you ring in the New Year is indicative to how you will spend the New Year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has New Year’s Eve’s celebrations looking a little different. Buzz 6o’s Chandra Lanier has the story.