Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama reveals Malia's boyfriend was in quarantine with them

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Barack Obama reveals Malia's boyfriend was in quarantine with themFormer US President Barack Obama has spoken about his time in quarantine with his family - and how he ended up welcoming in Malia's boyfriend.In an interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast, Obama revealed that the pandemic ended...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Barack Obama's Favorite Books Of 2020

Barack Obama's Favorite Books Of 2020 00:32

 Former President Barack Obama is keeping up with his annual custom of sharing his favorite books of the year. In a Twitter post Thursday, he highlighted 17 titles that made the cut this year. Noticeably absent from the list is his own memoir "A Promised Land" which hit bookstores last month. Isabel...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama reveals his favourite movies and TV shows of 2020 [Video]

Barack Obama reveals his favourite movies and TV shows of 2020

Former US president Barack Obama has released his list of favourite TV shows and movies of 2020, including 'The Queen's Gambit' and 'Better Call Saul'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:26Published
Barack Obama Clarifies "Snappy Slogans" Remark on 'The Daily Show' | THR News [Video]

Barack Obama Clarifies "Snappy Slogans" Remark on 'The Daily Show' | THR News

Barack Obama responded to criticism of his remark that political candidates risk losing support when they turn to "snappy slogans" like "defund the police" during an appearance on 'The Daily Show' with..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:31Published
Barack Obama Trolls Donald Trump ‘Birther’ Claims [Video]

Barack Obama Trolls Donald Trump ‘Birther’ Claims

Former President Barack Obama mocked President Donald Trump for his past racist “birther” claims.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Barack Obama Talks About Quarantining with Malia's British Boyfriend!

 Barack Obama is opening up about being in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic and what it was like to have his daughter Malia Obama‘s boyfriend stay at...
Just Jared

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

 The former president of the U.S. reveals that her eldest daughter's boyfriend quarantined with his family at the beginning of the pandemic because he was 'stuck'...
AceShowbiz

Why Barack Obama Let Daughter Malia's Boyfriend Move In During Quarantine

 Barack Obama had an additional house guest for part of quarantine. This week, the former President of the United States shared a little bit about his experience...
E! Online