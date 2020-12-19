Visit by COVID-infected official closes Washington Monument Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The Trump administration abruptly closed the Washington Monument over exposure concerns from a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who tested positive this week for the coronavirus.



Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said Friday “a couple” of employees have quarantined since Bernhardt's visit, “resulting in a temporary workforce reduction at the monument and its temporary closure." The park service posted a brief notice of the closure on its website sometime Thursday.



An official with an independent advocacy group for national parks and park workers on Friday criticized Bernhardt, saying the interior secretary had failed to protect health and safety overall during the pandemic .



Bernhardt had been slow to allow closing of national parks to limit infection among park employees, visitors and local residents, said Kristen Brengel, a vice president of the National Parks Conservation Association. National park employees also have expressed concern at he and other Interior officials continuing to visit national parks and other federal sites during the pandemic, Brengel said.



“It really is putting your own interest over the health and safety of park staff, is what it comes down to,” she said.



Goodwin said in an email that "the health and safety of the public and our employees is our top priority."



“Interior has an incredible team of more than 60 public health professionals on staff that have been leading the Department’s pandemic response efforts with the Secretary and other members of leadership over the past year,” he said.



Goodwin said the Washington Monument, normally one of the capital's most visited sites, would reopen Monday, with tickets going on sale Sunday.



The closure comes after the Interior Department disclosed Wednesday, after... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This Day in History: The Washington Monument Is Completed (Sunday, December 6)



This Day in History: , The Washington Monument Is Completed. December 6, 1884. The Washington Monument stood as the tallest man-made structure in the world at the time. A monument to honor the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago 49th Annual Washington Monument Holiday Lighting Goes Virtual



49th Annual Washington Monument Holiday Lighting Goes Virtual Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago WATCH: The 49th Annual Lighting Of The Washington Monument In Baltimore



Watch as we countdown to the lighting of the Washington Monument in Baltimore. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Visit by COVID-Infected Official Closes Washington Monument The Trump administration abruptly closed the Washington Monument over exposure concerns from a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who tested...

Newsmax 9 hours ago





