Go NZ! What overseas tourists miss the most about New Zealand - Outsider's travel guide
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Many moons ago, in The Before Times , visitors from all over the world would travel far and wide to reach New Zealand and marvel at its beauty.Each region has a most-visited sight by international tourists - but how many Kiwis...
One of the biggest thrills of travel is meeting and interacting with people from different worlds and different cultures. These tourists were aboard the FV FeBrina, a scuba diving liveaboard that took them around the remote waters in Papua New Guinea. Exploring Kimbe Bay, they were treated to some to...