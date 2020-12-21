Global  
 

William and Kate accused of 'blatantly' breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules

New Zealand Herald Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
William and Kate accused of 'blatantly' breaching Covid-19 lockdown rulesWilliam and Kate have been accused of accidentally breaking the UK's "rule of six" after meeting Prince Edward's family at Sandringham.The Cambridges and their children George, Charlotte and Louis, "mingled" with William's uncle...
