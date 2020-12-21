William and Kate accused of 'blatantly' breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prince William And Kate Middleton Share New Family Christmas Photo



A new family portrait of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children has been released for their official Christmas card. William, Kate, and their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis,.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago William and Kate criticised for trip to Wales during pandemic



As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their tour of the UK, theiractions were criticised by Wales's health minister. Vaughan Gething said hewould prefer it if “no-one was having unnecessary.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 2 weeks ago Prince William and Kate begin UK tour



Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Edinburgh on Monday at the start of a nationwide train tour of Britain to meet and thank frontline workers. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago