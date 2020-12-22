Global  
 

NFB pulls Michelle Latimer's documentary Inconvenient Indian from Sundance festival

CBC.ca Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The National Film Board is withdrawing the Michelle Latimer-directed documentary Inconvenient Indian from all film festivals and distribution, after her Indigenous identity claims were called into question last week.
