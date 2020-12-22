Louis Vuitton yoga mat made of leather draws complaints from Hindu activists
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
A Hindu activist is calling on luxury goods maker Louis Vuitton to pull a yoga mat made partly from cowhide, calling it "hugely insensitive".Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said on Tuesday that the mat...
