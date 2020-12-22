Melbourne Christmas lights bring Premier Dan Andrews hit remix to light Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Victoria's Premier Daniel (Dan) Andrews' famous "get on the beers' remix" has been turned into full-blown Christmas light shows at homes in Victoria, and they're incredible.One video was posted on Facebook, which you can watch... Victoria's Premier Daniel (Dan) Andrews' famous "get on the beers' remix" has been turned into full-blown Christmas light shows at homes in Victoria, and they're incredible.One video was posted on Facebook, which you can watch... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

