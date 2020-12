You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Volcanic eruption boils off massive lake



For months, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano site had been home to a deadly water lake. The lake was over 130 feet deep with a volume equivalent to almost 200 Olympic swimming pools. It showed temperature.. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 01:02 Published 7 hours ago Kilauea volcano awakens and erupts in Hawaii



The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii’s Big Island erupted on Sunday, December 20. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 22 hours ago Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island



The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted on Sunday night, according to an advisory from the United States Geological Survey, followed by an earthquake that struck at the volcano's south.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48 Published 1 day ago