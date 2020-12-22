Stories behind traditional Christmas foods

PET TALK TUESDAY - SHOULD YOU GET A PET AS A CHRISTMAS PRESENT

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Church Implementing New Safety Measures To Keep Traditional Christmas Eve Service



Church Implementing New Safety Measures To Keep Traditional Christmas Eve Service Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:14 Published 5 days ago New Christmas train attraction in Reno



A new holiday attraction in Reno is gaining a lot of attention online. It's called the "Electric Holiday Train o'Lights". It comes equipped with plenty of Christmas decor. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:37 Published 6 days ago Seven in 10 are secretly relieved they don't have to host a holiday party this year



Seven in 10 Americans are secretly relieved they won't have to host holiday parties this year, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 nationally representative Americans (who celebrate a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 1 week ago