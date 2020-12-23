Britain’s most remote inhabited island celebrates Christmas 12 days after the rest of the world because of its prevalent Norse and Roman-inspired traditions. JR Patterson walks us through the history which has shaped this tiny island in the Atlantic Ocean.Full Article
This Scottish island celebrates Christmas 12 days late
euronews 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Adds 20 to Cast
Amazon’s forthcoming “Lord of the Rings” series has added a whopping 20 new cast members, the streamer announced..
The Wrap
What’s New on DVD in March: ‘Uncut Gems,’ ‘April Fool’s Day,’ ‘The Affair’ and More
Is your at-home streaming slowing down now that everyone else in your neighborhood is also at home, streaming? May we suggest good..
The Wrap