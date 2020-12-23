British supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly at age 50
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
British supermodel Stella Tennant, who rose to fame in the 1990s modelling heyday, has died.Family statement says: "It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020." The aristocratic...
British supermodel Stella Tennant, who rose to fame in the 1990s modelling heyday, has died.Family statement says: "It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020." The aristocratic...
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources