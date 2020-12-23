Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

British supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly at age 50

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
British supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly at age 50British supermodel Stella Tennant, who rose to fame in the 1990s modelling heyday, has died.Family statement says: "It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020." The aristocratic...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

British supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly at the age of 50

British supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly at the age of 50 British supermodel Stella Tennant has died suddenly at the age of 50, her family has confirmed.
Sky News

British supermodel Stella Tennant dead at 50, family says

 British supermodel Stella Tenant has died at the age of 50, her family confirmed Wednesday.
FOXNews.com

Stella Tennant Dead - British Model Dies at 50

 Stella Tennant has sadly passed away. The British model died at the age of 50, her family said in a statement on Wednesday (December 23), via the BBC. “It is...
Just Jared