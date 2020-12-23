Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Charles teases star-studded Christmas Eve reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Prince Charles teases star-studded Christmas Eve reading of 'Twas the Night Before ChristmasPrince Charles has teamed up with several stars for a special reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. "Something special is coming this Christmas Eve ..." the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's Twitter account shared,...
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Prince George Volunteers During the Pandemic

Prince George Volunteers During the Pandemic 00:55

 Prince George has once again helped his family serve others at Christmas. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

