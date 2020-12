Video Credit: ANI - Published 1 day ago Real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are doctors, nurses: Rajnath Singh 02:26 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended King George Medical University's Foundation Day event on December 22 via video-conferencing. At the event, he said, "The fight is not over yet. You must have heard about the new coronavirus strain in Britain, it is a serious issue. The fight will continue...