Harry and Meghan's generous gift to New Zealand kids charity Make Give Live

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Harry and Meghan's generous gift to New Zealand kids charity Make Give LivePrince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached out to support a local Kiwi business for kids in need.The royal couple got in touch with Kiwi knitwear social enterprise Make Give Live, and bought 100 handmade woollen hats on behalf...
